Rochester Pride celebration set for Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – During a time of increased anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation. The Rochester community is coming together to celebrate our neighbors.



Rochester Pride will take place Saturday at Soldiers Field park from noon to 5 p.m. and organizers say they’re expecting more than two thousand people to come out.



Organizers want to create a safe, inclusive space for everyone in the community and celebrate the progress the Minnesota legislature has made in protecting LGBTQ rights.

“Current times it’s even more important as we see like a rise in anti-LGTBQ legislation, you know to come out and kind of be a forceful presence to be present to the broader community,” said Pride board member Julie Winters.

The event will have dozens of vendors – everything from art, mental health organizations to food and drinks.

There will also be a series of after-parties for all different age groups.