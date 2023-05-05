Rochester Pride celebrates LGBTQ+ community May 20

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Pride is back with a fun-filled event at Soldiers Field Park on Saturday, May 2 from 12-5pm.

The annual event is an opportunity for Rochester to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and promote acceptance and visibility for all LGBTQ+ people.

Rochester Pride 2023 is open to all ages and will feature a variety of activities, including local art and informational vendors, entertainment, food trucks, and lawn games.



Entertainment will include performances by Fires of Denmark, Audrey Robinson, Soul Train, 2 Kings & A Queen, and Loud Mouth Brass. In addition to the daytime event, Rochester Pride will host an Official After Party at Little Thistle starting at 7pm. The after party will feature drag performances by 2 Kings and A Queen, as well as special guests Annie Mac and LaSonya Natividad.

For more information on Rochester Pride and the event schedule, visit HERE.