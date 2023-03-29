Rochester police searching for teenager after incident at Holiday gas station

(ABC 6 News) – Police are also searching for a teenager who allegedly pointed a gun at a Holiday gas station worker Tuesday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD, officers responded to the station on 37th St. NW and spoke with a 40-year-old female staffer.

According to the woman, she noticed a 16-to-18-year-old boy come into the store 3-4 times around 10 p.m. and leave without buying anything.

The woman told police she was suspicious that the boy was stealing, so she approached him and allegedly saw him ripping a battery package open and taking the contents.

The woman told police she asked the teenager to leave and followed him to the door, where he allegedly turned around, threatened the woman, and pointed a handgun at her.

The woman told police she feared for her life, turned around, and walked back to the register while the teenager left on foot.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, about 5’10”, with a “large build” and short dreadlocks.