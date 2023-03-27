Rochester police investigating Pho Chau burglary

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded to a burglary at Pho Chau restaurant, 1014 N Broadway Ave. Saturday morning.

According to police, a passer-by called dispatch at about 8 a.m. because the glass window at the restaurant had been shattered and they suspected a robbery.

Police arrived and made contact with Pho Chau staff, who were surveying the damage.

A safe with an unknown amount of cash had been stolen between 9 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, according to restaurant workers.

Rochester police are still investigating the incident, and were looking for surveillance video in the area Monday morning.