Rochester Police asking for help locating missing teen

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department (RPD) and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

According to RPD, Benjamin Maier voluntarily left his home on foot overnight, and there is concern for his well-being and safety.

RPD said the teen is believed to be in the north part of Rochester or just outside the City limits in Olmsted County.

Maier is 5’7″ tall and weights approximately 115 pounds. He has brown curly hair and brown eyes. He’s possibly wearing a black/grey winter jacket, a black Green Bay Packers knit hat, grey/bright green Under Armour shoes and red pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Maier’s whereabouts are asked to call RPD at 507-328-6800.