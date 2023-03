(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Police say 44-year-old Timothy Ramsey was reported missing Wednesday by his family.

According to police, Ramsey was last reported to be at the Motel 6 in Rochester on July 11, 2022.

If you have seen Ramsey or have any information, you are asked to call 507-328-6800.