Rochester Parks & Rec to begin upgrades to Allendale Park sports courts

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is beginning upgrades to Allendale Park sports courts.

The work will begin starting the week of Monday, Sept. 11.

The work will include the removal of existing courts and the construction of the following new courts: a combination of one tennis and two pickleball courts, a futsal court, and two full basketball courts.

Construction is expected to last through the end of October and final surfacing and striping will occur in the spring of 2024.

These improvements are expected to cost $260,000 and will be carried out by Pember Construction. This project is funded through the 2020 Parks Referendum.