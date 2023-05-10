Rochester Parks & Rec seeking feedback on plans for new urban dog park

(ABC 6 News) – The City of Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is seeking community feedback on plans for an urban dog park.

The City, in partnership with the Park Board, is exploring the options for a 5,000 to 8,000 square foot dog park in either Cook Park or Kutzky Park.

The new dog park would likely be created by the end of 2023 and funded by the 2020 Parks Referendum which was passed by voters in the City of Rochester.

Paul Widman, Director of Parks & Recreation shares, “We have heard from the community the desire to have a smaller scale dog park closer to the downtown core. Both Cook Park and Kutzky Park are wonderful locations to consider for this amenity. The conversations had about Cook Park offered great insight to the team and we look forward to hearing from community members about Kutzky Park.”

Members of the community are invited to learn more about the project and share feedback at a virtual information meeting via Microsoft Teams on Wednesday, May 31 at either 12:00 p.m. or 6:00 p.m.

A link to attend the 12:00 p.m. meeting can be found, HERE, and a link to attend the 6:00 p.m. meeting can be found, HERE.