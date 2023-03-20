Rochester Parking system change

(ABC 6 News) – Starting tomorrow, Rochester residents can expect to see some changes to the city’s parking system.

The city’s parking enforcement and residential parking permit programs will transition to a new service provider called IPS group.

According to city officials, all active permit holders will need to register for a new account and register for a new permit before May 1.

Officials add that residents need to make a new account with IPS group in order to allow their existing permits to be transferred to the new system without a fee.

All active permit holders will receive a letter in the mail guiding them through the transition process.

The city said this new system will make it easier for residents to manage permits and other businesses related to parking.

For more information click here.