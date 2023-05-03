Rochester Mayor Norton joins national leadership network

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Mayor Kim Norton is being recognized as one of the nation’s outstanding rising leaders by a national leadership group.

The news comes from NewDeal, a nationwide networking group that brings leaders from city, county, and state levels to share ideas and strengthen communities across the country. Mayor Norton is just one of 22 people who were selected to join in this year.

She was nominated by former Parkland, Florida Mayor, Christine Hunschofksky, because of her dedication to promoting sustainability.

“It was because she knew the kind of work we were working on here in Rochester,” said Norton. “Some of that has to do with in parallels with the NewDeals agenda, which is about pro growth.”

Norton says she’s excited to compare and contrast cities with cities with similar issues to Rochester. She is planning to share ideas on Destination Medical Center’s focus of revitalizing businesses in downtown Rochester and sustainability efforts in town.

“I think bringing ideas back about how do we continue to grow and have opportunities for every single person in this community to benefit from those opportunities,” Norton said. “So really looking at justice and equity, I’ve been working on environmental issues, that is something is near and dear to my heart. And there are communities that have been moving ahead on that issue, as are we.”

Mayor Norton will travel later this year to meet with the other leaders in person and she says she’s looking forward to getting inspiration for future projects in Rochester.