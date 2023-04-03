Rochester man wanted on outstanding warrants, arrested after traffic stop

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants, was arrested after police conducted a traffic stop early Sunday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department (RPD).

Najib Ahmed, 29, of Rochester had outstanding warrants of 5th-degree and 3rd-degree assault and threats of violence.

RPD said officers conducted a traffic stop on Ahmed’s vehicle for outdated registration on April 3 just after 2:00 a.m. RPD said Ahmed’s vehicle pulled into a Holiday gas station, located on the 1800 block of Assisi Dr. NW.

As the vehicle pulled up to a gas pump, RPD said an officer approached Ahmed’s vehicle to conduct the traffic stop to which then Ahmed allegedly accelerated the vehicle further through the gas station property.

RPD said Ahmed allegedly jumped out of the car and fled on foot as the car drove into a snow bank. RPD officers were able to apprehend Ahmed in the area of 22nd St. NW and 15th Ave. NW.

Ahmed was taken in custody on the warrants and additional charges for fleeing police.