Rochester man arrested on warrant, accused of sexually assaulting woman

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, March 21, and taken to the Adult Detention Center on charges of sexually assaulting a woman in December of last year.

According to court documents, Phktor Ajok Makuei, 35, faces one charge each of 3rd-degree and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Rochester police reported that in December of 2022, officers spoke to a woman who told them Makuei sexually assaulted her, using force, while they were both staying at a SE Rochester house.

A warrant was issued for Makuei’s arrest when he failed to appear for a hearing on March 14.

Makuei also appeared in Olmsted County Court on one charge of trespassing from March 21 of this year.

His next hearing is scheduled for April 6.