Rochester man accused of assault, robbery in Central Park

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a 24-year-old accused of assaulting and robbing a 55-year-old man Wednesday.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen, officers responded to Central Park at about 1:35 p.m. when a caller said a young man was attacking another Rochester park-goer.

The suspect left southbound on 1st Avenue SW, the caller said.

Officers located Sekouba Kenneh, who immediately knelt down with his hands above his head when he saw a squad car.

According to police reports, Kenneh had blood on his knuckles and a pair of allegedly stolen sunglasses on his person.

Park witnesses and the alleged victim said Kenneh approached the older male victim, started “talking trash,” knocked the man’s hat and sunglasses off twice, and punched him in the jaw when he took out his phone to call police.

Then he allegedly claimed the man’s sunglasses and left.

The 55-year-old man was taken to St. Marys with a missing tooth and possible jaw injury.

Kenneh was taken to the Adult Detention Center. Police have referred charges of 1st-degree robbery and 3rd-degree assault, Moilanen said.