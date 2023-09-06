Rochester Fire Dept. responds to cooking fire at Brava Restaurant & Cafe

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a cooking fire at Brava Restaurant & Cafe on Tuesday.

The initial response concerned a fire alarm that had been triggered inside the restaurant, but while crews were en route the response was upgraded to a structure fire after smoke became visible and the building’s sprinkler system was activated.

Once crews arrived, they discovered that the sprinkler system successfully extinguished the fire, which was later determined to be a cooking fire. RFD was on-scene for roughly 30 minutes while crews investigated, shut down the sprinkler system, and assisted in clean-up.

No injuries were reported and no damage assessment was listed.