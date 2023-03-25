Rochester Exchange Club passes down patriotic traditions with flag donation

(ABC News) – The Rochester Exchange Club delivered American flags to a new Rochester middle school this week giving each classroom a flag for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Miss Oliver’s sixth grade students at Dakota Middle School started the day Thursday with the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag,” recited the sixth graders.

Some lessons in school, are not taught by teachers. Instead, they are handed to us, by veterans.



“Of the United States of America,” said Wayne Linander, as he recited the Pledge of Allegiance as well.



Members of the Rochester Exchange Club donated more than 60 flags after learning the new school didn’t have flags in the classrooms. The organization, consisting of veterans and retired community members, says they want future generations to understand the importance of our nations symbol.

“I want them to feel that they are part of a great country and that we have fought and paid a dear price for our freedom for their freedom,” said Linander.



Linander is the president of the club, he says he was drafted by the United States Army, during the Vietnam War. He says the Pledge of Allegiance and the flag should inspire patriotism.



‘It’s a showing of what people have sacrificed,” said Linander.



“And to the Republic for which it stands,” recited 11-year-old Karlee Dukart.



Students like sixth grader Karlee Dukart understands that sacrifice too. “Whenever I think about the American flag or when we do that in school, I always think about that,” said Dukart, “my grandpa and my dad were in the Marine’s and he was always ready to fight for our country.”



Her classroom, now replacing their paper flag with the real one.



“It’s the story of how our flag stands, it’s important to learn about it so you know a lot about our history and our culture,” said Dukart.



A message the men and women of the club want the next generation to appreciate.

“One nation,” recited the classroom.

Not just in the classroom, but in the hearts of all Americans.

“Indivisible..” recited Linander.

“With liberty and justice for all,” recited Dukart.

The Rochester Exchange Club says they plan to make another flag delivery to Longfellow Elementary next month.