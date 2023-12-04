Rochester City Council to adopt law enforcement hiring grant

It's a busy time for many and the Rochester City Council is no exception. ABC 6 News Good Morning reporter Sydney Zatz is breaking down what to except at Monday's meeting.

With an agenda packet of 636 pages, Monday is going to be a long night for council members. On the agenda are talks of a local road improvement program grant application and the adoption of the 2024 property tax levy. Before any conversations on those topics can happen, the council needs to adopt a hiring program grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

The grant request was submitted earlier this year to help with law enforcement staffing. Now, the U.S. Attorney General is giving the city $875,000 to help hire additional officers. A match Is required for the grant and that money will come from transit funds. The grant has a five-year performance period.

In addition to these agenda items, the council will make appointments to boards and commissions and re-appointments. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall. There will be an open comment period.