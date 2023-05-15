Rochester celebrates craft beer week

(ABC 6 News) – With warmer weather and plenty of sunshine to look forward to, it’s a perfect time for Rochester’s Craft Beer Week.

It was created to encourage locals and people traveling through to visit locally-owned breweries.

According to Experience Rochester, which is presenting the event, this week is set to celebrate Rochester’s most highly rated and award-winning breweries.

From May 15 – May 21, all five of Rochester’s craft breweries will offer special promotions and events including beer releases, live music, food and more.

The breweries include: Forager Brewery, Kinney Creek Brewery, Little Thistle Brewing Company, LTS Brewing Company and Thesis Beer Project.

Kinney Creek Brewery opened in 2009, and it is the longest actively open brewery partaking in craft beer week. Lindsay Hendrickson is more than looking forward to the upcoming week.

“I know a lot of people are wanting to get out and support local. It’s just of a reminder that ‘Hey, we do have an awesome craft beer scene here in Rochester.”

Dan Workman and his wife agree. They have traveled from Zimmerman to Rochester many times. They are also very into the craft beer scene in town.

“It’s really nice to go to local places that are locally owned. You always get something new. We like to support that too.”

In addition to celebrating Rochester craft beer week, all participating breweries will be offering specials related to their craft beers through May 21st.

As for any other thoughts Workman had on the event, it was only fitting to send the last of his craft beer “Down the hatch.”

Rochester Craft Beer Week coincides with American Craft Beer Week, the Brewers Association’s annual campaign to galvanize beer lover support for small and independent U.S. breweries, providing a boost in excitement among the beer community.

If you want more information on the deals being offered or on craft beer week, visit HERE.