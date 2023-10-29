Rochester celebrates Halloween with a candy crawl

Halloween weekend is in full swing and Rochester celebrated with a "Downtown Candy Crawl" on Saturday.

(ABC 6 News)– Halloween weekend is in full swing and Rochester celebrated with a “Downtown Candy Crawl” on Saturday.

The family-friendly event had trick-or-treating for kids throughout downtown at some local businesses.

Kids, and the parents, were encouraged to dress up in their best costumes and join in on the fun.

“Me and my mom both wanted to have a lot of fun getting candy and having fun at the party and we did. I’m very happy that I came here today because Halloween’s my favorite holiday,” said Kiora Pasbrig who attended the event with her mom.

Community members were also encouraged to explore other shops and restaurants downtown throughout the week.