Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery opens second location

(ABC 6 News) – Roasted Bliss Coffee and Bakery held a grand opening of its second location off of Civic Center Drive in Rochester.

The new shop is where Daube’s Bakery used to be, located at 1310 5th Place NW.

In the near future, the owners plan to add a drive-thru and walk-up bar!

Co-owner Ali Johnson tells ABC 6, “it’s so exciting see what this location used to be after Daube’s left and stuff, and how we’ve transformed it is amazing.”

“We’re really excited that it’s more of a destination experience so this is a coffee shop like no other. So, we want people to come in and have an experience here, versus just getting a coffee,” says co-owner Stephanie Donovan.

Frequent customers are also excited about the new space.

Deb Stevens enjoyed one of the booth seating options, saying, “this is beautiful, it’s so exciting for them, I’m just so happy.”

Another customer, Nikki Hofschulte, says ” this is a great location, super fun, super cute in here.”

For May 2023, the 5th Place NW location is open Wednesday to Sunday, from 8 AM to 1 PM.

The South Broadway location is still open as drive-thru only.