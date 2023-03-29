Road construction begins Friday in Rochester between Government Center and Annex

(ABC 6 News) – Road construction is set to begin on Friday in a part of downtown Rochester.

A portion of 4th St. SE between the Olmsted County Government Center and Annex building will undergo construction to repair a water pipe running under the road.

A recent inspection led to the discovery of a leak in the pipe which has been temporarily decommissioned.

Two lanes of 4th St. will be open to drivers traveling east and west. Sidewalks and crosswalks will remain open during construction.

The construction is expected to last until the end of April.