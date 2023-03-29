RFD responds to pickup truck fire at Apache Mall

(ABC 6 News) – A pickup truck fire in the parking lot of the Apache Mall caused quite the commotion on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire fighters with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) were called to the parking lot just outside of the Macy’s department store around 1:00 p.m.

Fire crews arrived and found a red Dodge RAM pickup truck on fire. RFD said the vehicle was destroyed. Also, three parked cars next to the pickup truck were damaged.

Fire officials on the scene said there were no injuries.