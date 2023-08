(ABC 6 News) – Rochester firefighters responded to a fire in a residential garage at 5012 24th Avenue NW Monday, Aug. 28.

The fire appeared to be contained to the garage.

There were no visible injuries, and the damage to property is unknown.

Caleb Feine with the Rochester Fire Department said fire marshals were on-scene Monday afternoon to investigate the cause, which is standard procedure.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is available.