RFD responds to NE Rochester fire early Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire in northeast Rochester early Monday morning.

According to an ABC 6 News reporter on the scene, the call came in just before 3:00 a.m. of a reported fire at the Oakridge Treatment Center, a facility for vulnerable adults, located at 4800 48th St. NE.

RFD fire fighters said the fire may have started due to an issue with the chimney, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

Six people were treated by Mayo Ambulance, but there was no immediate information on their condition.

RFD and Elgin Fire both had tankers on the scene.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.