Retired RFD Fire captain passes away

(ABC 6 News) – A retired Fire Captain with the Rochester Fire Department (RFD) has passed away.

Elgin Norman, of Plainview, Minn., died on Saturday at Family Roots Elder Care in Plainview. Norman was 82-years-old.

Captain Norman joined RFD on Apr. 1, 1963. He retired Oct. 31, 1998.

RFD said the 35 years that Norman served the City of Rochester did not go unnoticed, and thanked him and his family for sacrificing so much to help others during his long career.

Visitation will be on Friday, Mar. 24 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. followed by a funeral at Autumn Ridge Church in Rochester.

Arrangements made by Schad & Zabel Funeral Home in Plainview.