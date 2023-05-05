Report: Nurse shortage putting patients at risk

(ABC 6 News) – Hospitals across Minnesota received top grades in protecting patient safety, despite the average risk of contracting deadly healthcare-associated infections remaining elevated after spiking to a 5-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report.

The report was conducted by The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit organization which strives for quality and safety of health care.

Overall in Minnesota, 31.1% of hospitals received an A grade which ranks 16th nationally. There were 14 hospitals that received an A grade, 10 hospitals received a B grade, and 21 hospitals received a C grade. There were zero hospitals that received a D or F grade.

Even with those high grades in our area, the shortage of nurses across Minnesota is putting not only patients at risk – but nurses as well. And the latest numbers are alarming.



Thursday, a group of nurses gathered at the state capitol to share those results and, their concerns.



It’s called the ‘Concern for Safe Staffing‘ report – as the name suggests it outlines areas where short staffing and limited resources are having a negative impact on patient care.



For example, delays in care or treatment of patients, Minnesota is up just over 13-percent from the year before. Delays in medications is up nearly 20-percent – and attacks or injury to another patient, staff or visitor is up more than 113-percent.

Carrie Mortrud, a registered nurse and MNA Project Specialist shared some of the top areas of concern the shortage of nurses is impacting the most.