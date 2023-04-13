Renovations begin for downtown Rochester hotel sign

(ABC 6 News – Changes are being made to a popular downtown Rochester landmark.

The Kahler Hotel is having renovations done on its rooftop sign.

According to the Olmsted County Historical Center, this is the first time since the 1980s that renovations have been done.

“The sign as you see it today has been up since 1971,” said Caleb Baumgartner, communications coordinator with Olmsted County Historical Center. “There was a sign previous to that was more blocky letters. This one is a little more stylized. Bright neon, can’t be missed and it’s an important part of Rochester’s skyline and a great way for Rochester to keep in touch with its older roots.”

ABC 6 News reached out to the Kahler Hotel, but declined to comment for now but will have further details available at a later date.