Remembering Rochester poet Danny Solis

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester community is mourning the passing of a local poet and the founder of the Day of the Dead celebration.



Danny Solis was in New York to speak and perform at a poetry event. However, Solis died in his sleep the day before his scheduled performance.



Solis touched those around him with his poetry and helped other artists find their voice.



“He was always trying to figure out a way to make sure that poetry, art was central to pretty much any conversation, and I think that is really beautiful and something that we don’t often see a model of,” said author Nicole Nfonoyim-Hara.

Danny collaborated with various artists including McKay Bram, a local dancer who worked closely with Danny and recalls many interactions they had and how he helped her become more involved with the community through dance.



Bram is thankful for for everything she’s learned from him and is looking forward to keeping his memory alive.



“One of the things that he loved to do is pass a clipboard around the audience and then have them each write down one word and then he would make up a poem on the spot and incorporate every single word. I think he would want to be remembered as an amazing poet and performer, and an amazing community builder,” said McKay Bram.

Bram says she still had plans and projects she wished to do with Danny and now they have been put on hold.



After a two year hiatus-there is no update for the annual day of the dead celebration.