Eyota City Hall bond referendum fails

(ABC 6 News) – A $400,000 bond referendum to make a former Bremer Bank building the next city hall in Eyota failed Tuesday.

Voters were asked — Shall the City of Eyota be authorized to issue its general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $400,000 to provide funds for the purchase of and betterment of a building located at 27 Second Street SW for use of Eyota City Hall?

Out of the 303 total votes, 190 (63%) people voted no while 113 (37%) of the votes were in favor.

—-PREVIOUS STORY—

Voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to deciding the future of Eyota’s city hall.

People are voting whether or not to move city hall into the empty Bremer Bank building The bank closed its doors on Dec. 16, 2022.

The bond referendum people are voting on is for 400 thousand dollars over15 years. The increase in taxes would be nearly 29 dollars per year for a home valued at 150 thousand dollars.

Some people don’t want to see their taxes increase.



“Well, my taxes are so high right now. Olmsted County I believe are the highest taxes in the state. My house was, when I bought it, $21,000, now it’s $162,000 with evaluation. That’s how high it’s gone up,” said Richard Skillesdad.

Mayor Tyrel Clark says compared to the current city hall, this building is newer, bigger and will allow for growth in the future. Saying now is the time to make the switch.

“We have a really good opportunity. In one year, we’re allowed to refinance that loan and we can use the proceeds from selling our current building to lower that cost farther. I think this is just a really good opportunity for Eyota. We don’t have many opportunities like this to buy a building at this caliber at this price. On that being said, however the vote goes that’s, that’s okay.”>

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at Dover-Eyota high school.

For more information on the bond referendum, visit HERE.