RCC to host 300 fire fighters for Fire/EMS Rescue School

(ABC 6 News) – Riverland Community College (RCC) in Austin will host approximately 300 fire fighters from Minnesota and surrounding states to participate in the Minnesota State Fire/EMS Rescue School.

The event will take place this weekend both Saturday, Mar. 25 and Sunday, Mar. 26.

RCC says participants will gain classroom and hands-on experience in a variety of fire fighting, rescue and leadership courses designed to enhance performance in community fire departments.

Activities will include pump operations, rope rescue, rapid intervention training, grain bin rescue, auto extrication, vendors and classroom training.

The event is coordinated and sponsored by Riverland Community College’s Fire Training Division.