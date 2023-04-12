Rainbow Choir ready to start singing

(ABC 6 News) – Singers gathered at RCTC to be part of the first-ever Rainbow Choir in Rochester today.

This new choir is an group built by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies. Their mission is simple. Create a safe place safe, inclusive, and fun environment for people who want to express themselves through music or learn how to sing in a choir.

During the choir’s first meeting, club president Aby Becker and vice president Alyson Young went over the choir’s core values. Giving participants an idea of what they hope to accomplish with the group.

“A lot of choirs in the area are surrounded by religious affiliations,” Young said. “So we were just trying to create a place for those who don’t identify within the binary or who aren’t comfortable in religious spaces, to come together and perform.”

One of the biggest challenges that the group is facing is finding a regular place to perform. Becker says they have some irons in the fire, but the first step is to get the group performance ready.

Both Becker and Young hope that this choir will be able to tear down some people’s beliefs about the LGBTQIA+ community.

“There’s a stigma that many people believe that all Queer people are addicted to drugs and alcohol,” Becker said. “That’s not the case. That’s another thing we hope this choir will do, is help educate people about the community.”

The Rainbow Choir is still looking for participants. There is no audition to join, you just have to be 18 or older.

If you are interested in joining the choir, visit HERE.