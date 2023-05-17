Quarry Hill Nature Center to celebrate 50 years

(ABC 6 News) – The Quarry Hill Nature Center, a premier environmental learning destination has been in operation for 50 years.

To celebrate, the Philip and Catherine Karsell family is gifting the nature center a 50-thousand dollar check. The money from the Philip and Catherine Karsell Family will go to the Friends of Quarry Hill Nature Center endowment.

The Nature Center says “the endowment reflects and supports our commitment to furthering environmental education, stewardship of the land and keeping nature rooted in our community for generations to come.”

To commemorate the 50th anniversary, Quarry Hill is inviting the community to celebrate with us and participate in a large restorative planting.

This event, free and open to all.

9﻿:00 AM Program & Remarks:

Friends of Quarry Hill Board Chair Peggy Edwards

Mayor & former Quarry Hill Board Member Kim Norton

Rochester Public School Board Director Jean Marvin

Former Quarry Hill Director, Greg Munson

Present Quarry Hill Director, Pamela Meyer

9:30 – 11:00 Plant a Tree!

Working with community partners, community members are invited to help plant 350 trees and shrubs, more than 360 native plants and pull invasive garlic mustard – activities that will protect the natural landscape and our outdoor classroom for generations to come.

10:00 – 11:30 Celebrate

Refreshments and social time.