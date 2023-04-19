Push to remove ‘obscene’ books in Mason City

(ABC 6 News) – There is a push to get some books removed from Mason City Community schools.

The Mason City Community School Board heard from a group opposing what it says are obscene books in district libraries at its meeting Monday.

Connie Dianda is worried about a few dozen books that she says are currently in school libraries, she feels are obscene.

She highlighted one book that she says has 58 copies at Mason City high school.



It’s a graphic novel called ‘A Handmaid’s Tale’. It includes rape and violence.

“A lot of what we’re seeing is authors or characters or both that are people of color, disabled groups already marginalized and discriminated against and so what it is really coming down to is it is less about pornography and it is more about continuing to marginalize and discriminate against these people,” said Jessica Tierney.

“This is not book banning. Book banning would mean adults can’t read this book. This is talking about public schools and not having those books in the public school libraries, I mean if you want to have that book, go out and buy that book on amazon for your child,” said Connie Dianda.

The district says it follows policies set by the state legislature and it does expect possible changes this session. But it stands behind it’s current procedure and material.