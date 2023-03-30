Public meeting to be held Thursday for Kasson Hwy 57 reconstruction project

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is inviting the public to attend a meeting on Thursday regarding the Kasson Highway 57 reconstruction project.

The meeting will be held at Kasson City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. MnDOT said it will not be a formal presentation and residents can stop by when it works best for them.

Construction on Highway 57 is expected to occur over two yeas. The work during 2022 started in May and ended in November. In 2023, work is scheduled to begin in April and last through mid-July and will include the following:

Reconstruction of Hwy 57 in Kasson from Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge Co. Rd. 34 to 11th St. NE.

Construction of roundabout at Hwy 57 and Veterans Memorial Highway/Dodge Co. Rd. 34.

Construction of mini roundabout at Hwy 57 and Main St.

For more information on the Highway 57 reconstruction project, CLICK HERE.

Another project is a roundabout will be constructed at Highway 57 and 16th St. It’s a local partnership project being led by the City of Kasson. MnDOT says that the work will make watermain, sanitary sewer and storm sewer improvements, improve accessibility for pedestrians, and construct a trail connection.

For more on the Highway 57 and 16th St. roundabout project, CLICK HERE.