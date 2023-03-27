Pres. Biden delivers remarks after 3 children, 3 adults killed in Nashville school shooting

(ABC 6 News) – President Joe Biden delivered remarks Monday afternoon after three children, and three adult staff members were killed at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn.

President Biden called on Congress again to pass his assault weapons ban in the wake of the Nashville shooting.

“It’s heartbreaking, a family’s worst nightmare,” he said.

First lady Jill Biden also spoke about the slayings on Monday.

“I am truly without words. And our children deserve better,” she said during a National League of Cities conference in Washington. “We stand – all of us, we stand – with Nashville in prayer.”

A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday in what marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect also died after being shot by police following the violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. Police said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville.

Authorities were working to identify her and whether she had a connection to the school.