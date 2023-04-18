Popular downtown Rochester restaurant announces closure

(ABC 6 News) – Monday, a popular downtown Rochester restaurant announced it will be closing its doors.

Pescara, located on Broadway Ave. made the announcement on social media saying:

“No doubt, the transition of the Double Tree Hotel to student housing has changed the landscape of downtown.

With its professional service staff and fresh style of cooking traditions, Pescara created a culture that was recognized around the country and some parts of the world.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our current and former staff members who helped make Pescara an elite dining experience.“

In the future the restaurant plans to feature some of our classic Pescara dishes at our sister restaurants Terza and Chester’s Kitchen and Bar.

“We would also like to thank the Chafoulias family, civic leaders and the Rochester community who have supported and helped in making Pescara a success for the last 14 years.“

Sunday, April 23rd will be the last day of service at Pescara.