Deceased body found at Cook Park in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department responded to Cook Park on a report of deceased person on Wednesday morning.

RPD said a park staff member discovered a body while cleaning up a homeless encampment at the park, located at 722 7th St. NW in Rochester, shortly after 9:00 a.m.

RPD is working with the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office to identify the person and determine the cause and manner of death. This is an ongoing investigation.

Rochester Parks and Recreation cleared the remanent of the homeless encampment shortly after 12:00 p.m.

The first of the forWARD Neighborhood Park concert series is still scheduled to take place at Cook Park this evening, with the first performance starting at 5:30 p.m.

ABC 6 News will have additional information when it becomes available.