Police: Alcohol involved in crash that injures Owatonna man

(ABC 6 News) – An Owatonna man was injured after a single-vehicle crash in Goodhue County late Tuesday night.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened around 11:15 p.m. A vehicle was traveling westbound on Hwy 60 when it left the roadway and rolled into the ditch east of Kenyon.

The driver, 22-year-old Kayson Boldt, was transported to District One Hospital in Faribault with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP said Boldt was not wearing a seatbelt and that alcohol was involved in the crash.

MSP was assisted at the scene by the Kenyon Fire and Police Department, and the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.