Paws and Claws Humane Society hosts ‘Pittie Party!’

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday is National Puppy Day and the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester is celebrating by throwing a Pittie Party!

They let the dogs out Thursday! The event is all about showcasing pitbulls at the shelter, and Paws and Claws has this simple message.

“They’re not bad dogs. They’re just like any other dog, waiting on a home and a family of their own,” Tanya Johnson, shelter director of Paws and Claws Humane Society said.

If you’d like to go to this event, it runs from 4-6 p.m. Thursday at the shelter.

To view the pitbulls up for adoption, visit this link!