Oxbow Park hosts ‘egg-cellent’ community event

(ABC 6 News) – With the help of Rochester’s Texas Roadhouse and Scheels locations, children at Oxbow Park had an “egg-cellent” time.



Kids were treated to games, snacks, a bounce house and of course an egg hunt.



Organizers set out 18-hundred eggs, 900 for the first hunt and another 900 for the second.



The businesses say the event was to thank the community for the ongoing support over the years.



“I just think our community really makes us, you know, they invite us out to a lot of fun events they invite us out to our own Easter event and everything and we just want to do that as well and it makes sense for us to do it on a Monday, every Monday. We do a kids’ night at Texas Roadhouse and we decided you know what let’s go have a big event outside of the community and give it to the kids that can’t make it always into our restaurant,” said Taylor Ness, Rochester Store marketer said.



All proceeds for snacks and concessions were donated to Oxbow Park.

For Related Stories: Oxbow Park Rochester