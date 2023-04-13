Osage man wins $30,000 Iowa Lottery prize

(ABC 6 News) – A northern Iowa man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

Robert Detmering Jr. of Osage won the eighth prize of $30,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Premiere” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Kwik Star, 809 Main St. in Osage, and claimed his prize Wednesday at the lottery’s Mason City regional office.

Premiere is a $30 scratch game that features 17 top prizes of $300,000, 84 prizes of $30,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39. For For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.