One of three January child porn arrestees sentenced in Olmsted County Court

(ABC 6 News) – A Winona man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography was sentenced to 2 years’ probation and 34 hours of community service Monday, Sept. 11.

Rithvik Hari, 27, pleaded guilty to a single count of possessing child pornography in Olmsted County Court.

He was arrested after a Rochester police sting in January of this year.

Scott Collett, 59, was also arrested by Rochester police in January and pleaded guilty to a single count of child porn possession in June, in exchange for up to 5 years’ probation.

Morgan Young, 60, pleaded guilty to the same in June, in exchange for up to 5 years’ probation.

Both sentencings are scheduled for Oct. 4.