One hurt in crash with tree in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Ave SE and 14th St. SE.

An officer at the scene says the driver who was a young man walked away with minor injuries.

Witnesses told police it appeared the driver took a turn too fast and lost control of the vehicle.

Mayo Ambulance, Rochester Fire department and Rochester police all responded.