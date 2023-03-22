One hurt in crash with tree in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police responded to a single-vehicle crash in southeast Rochester Wednesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. near the intersection of 4th Ave SE and 14th St. SE.
An officer at the scene says the driver who was a young man walked away with minor injuries.
Witnesses told police it appeared the driver took a turn too fast and lost control of the vehicle.
Mayo Ambulance, Rochester Fire department and Rochester police all responded.