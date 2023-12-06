One hospitalized in crash near Eyota

(ABC 6 News) – One person was taken to St. Marys Hospital in a collision on Highway 14 near Eyota at around 12:57 on Dec. 6, 2023.

According to State Patrol’s report, Arlyn Johnson, 85 of Lanesboro, traveled westbound in his Toyota Pickup on Highway 14 when the truck collided with another pick up, of unknown make or model.

Johnson sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

No further information on the second vehicle or its passengers is available.

Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Eyota Fire Department and Eyota Ambulance assisted on the scene.