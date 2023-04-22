One dead in three-vehicle crash in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – One person was killed, and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash in north Iowa.

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Four Winds Drive in Clear Lake.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, a 2012 Chrysler Town & Country was headed west while a 2016 Nissan Frontier and a 2012 Ford Edge were heading east.

The State Patrol says the Town & Country crossed the center line, sideswiping the Ford Edge and hitting the Nissan Frontier head on. All vehicles came to rest on the south portion of the highway.

The report says that all three drivers were in critical condition and were taken to MercyOne North Iowa, where one later died.

The names of those involved have not been released pending notification of relatives.