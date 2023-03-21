OMC’s rehab services to hold open house for new location

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted Medical Center’s Rehabilitation Services department will be holding an open house next week as it moves to a new location.

OMC said the new location is next door to the current location, 102 Elton Hills Dr. NW in Rochester.

The open house is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. OMC says the open house will showcase the new space. There will be guided tours for patients, the business community and the public.

The expanded space includes additional rooms to provide therapy, a large and small gym, and spacious, single-stall restrooms.

OMC’s Rehabilitation Services offers many services that include; physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech language pathology, memory skills management and rehabilitation, pain prevention and treatment, massage therapy, Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT), pelvic floor rehabilitation, and more.

The highly trained care team helps promote health, independence, and the most active lifestyle achievable by offering individualized services to patients.