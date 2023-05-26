Olmsted Medical Center to open clinic in Owatonna

(ABC 6 News) – Friday, Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) announced its opening a clinic in Owatonna in late 2024.

OMC saids fter conducting research into the healthcare wants and needs of residents and employers, and after numerous conversations with employers and business leaders, OMC leadership determined a multiservice line clinic and ambulatory surgical center (ASC) would help serve the healthcare needs of Owatonna and surrounding area.

“Patient-centered. Community-focused. Future-oriented.” Those words are OMC’s vision. As a hometown healthcare provider since 1949, this vision guides OMC every day in meeting their healthcare and wellness goals.

“We believe that our commitment to providing a community-focused healthcare option allows us to offer care to residents in Owatonna. We will deliver the same patient-centered care OMC patients elsewhere have come to expect from us. We currently have many residents who drive to an OMC clinic from Steele and surrounding counties for their healthcare. This new clinic would allow those patients to receive some of their healthcare closer to their home,” shared Rob Cunningham, chief operating officer at OMC.

Residents of Owatonna will continue to have access to all of OMC’s specialty care services in Rochester; however, in addition to primary care services, OMC will introduce some specialty care services on a regular basis to meet more patient needs closer to home in Owatonna.

Opening a clinic and ambulatory surgical center will provide residents with an additional option for care. As stated by Nikki Mensing, director of primary care at OMC, “we want residents of Owatonna who have a longstanding, trusting relationship with another provider or hospital to feel comfortable continuing with that provider. We simply want to provide an additional option for the region to receive primary care, some specialty care, and select surgical and endoscopic procedures locally.”

OMC’s mission is “partnering for better health and better lives.” We believe that this new practice in Owatonna will help us to better live out that mission. “We look forward to building new relationships and adding to the healthcare options that patients can choose from in the Owatonna area,” stated Mark Wilbur, MD, division chair of primary and specialty care services.

Just a 45-minute drive west of Rochester, Owatonna offers numerous opportunities. Owatonna, which sits along the busy I-35 corridor, is a growing area for businesses and the residents who work at these locations and need healthcare.