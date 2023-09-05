Olmsted County Public Health Services achieves reaccreditation

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County Public Health Services (OCPHS) announced that it has received reaccreditation for five years from the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

This is the second time OCPHS has received accreditation, the first time being in 2017.

The PHAB is an independent, nationally recognized organization responsible for evaluating and improving the quality of public health departments across the United States. Its accreditation process measures the ability of public health agencies to meet performance standards and ensure they are providing essential public health services effectively and efficiently.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence, continuous improvement, and dedication to serving the community’s health needs,” said OCPHS Director Denise Daniels.

OCPHS’s reaccreditation represents the department’s efforts toward overall public health and a thorough review of the agency’s operations, policies, and practices.

By achieving reaccreditation status, Olmsted County Public Health Services demonstrates its capacity to:

Address public health challenges proactively and effectively.

Engage and collaborate with community partners to identify and address health disparities.

Use a data-driven approach to assess community health needs and design targeted interventions.

Maintain a competent and highly skilled workforce committed to public health excellence.

Deliver comprehensive public health programs and services that adhere to best practices.

Continuously improve processes and outcomes to enhance the health of the community.

“The reaccreditation by PHAB is a significant achievement for OCPHS and a testament to the effectiveness and dedication of our talented team,” said Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright. “Our employees are committed to promoting and protecting the health of our community. This national reaccreditation reaffirms that Olmsted County is achieving our mission to provide the foundation of a vibrant community.”