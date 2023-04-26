Olmsted County GOP & DFL react to Biden’s 2024 reelection bid

(ABC 6 News) – President Joe Biden is officially seeking re-election in 2024.

The president made the announcement in a campaign video, highlighting the January 6th attack on the capitol, voting rights, and abortion access among other high-profile issues.

Now that Biden’s bid is official, he becomes one of just three Democrats who have announced plans to run for the white house in 2024.

Local DFL and GOP leaders shared their thoughts about the news from the commander-in-chief.

Olmsted County GOP Chairman, Jim Kachmarzinski tells us that one of his concerns about Biden being elected for a second term is his health.

“He’s really not capable of doing that job with his current cognitive condition,” Kachmarzinski said. “I don’t know if the country wants him to run,

“I think his own party is trending towards the idea that he is kinda underwater when it comes to favorability.”

According to Reuters, 54 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job so far. His public approval nearing the lowest of his presidency at just 3 percent.

Even his own political party is split. In a new Associated Press poll, 41 percent of Democrats say they would support Biden in a general election. But another 40 percent say they’re not convinced.

Local DFL leaders remain convinced that Biden is still a strong candidate.

“When you look at him, he looks like he’s firing on all cylinders,” Mark Liebow, DFL Chairman, MN Senate District 24 said. “He of course stutters so he stumbles over words occasionally, but he’s been doing that since he was a kid.

“So he is well with it. But I don’t think you should assume that he can’t serve because of that.”

Liebow also says that history may be on Biden’s side as the 2024 election draws closer. Noting that not many incumbent presidents fail to be reelected.

“It’s very hard to beat an incumbent president,” Liebow said. “Trump lost of course after one term, but If you go back the last incumbent to lose was George H.W. Bush and then Carter and Hoover.”

But many Republicans believe that Biden will be an easier opponent for whoever represents the GOP. Kachmarzinski believes Trump will more than likely receive the nomination.

“there’s some really serious stuff going on in Europe, Africa, and in the Mideast and it takes a real negotiator a real hardcore deal maker to go over there and strike the kind of deals and make things happen that need to get done,” Kachmarzinski said. “I believe that there is only one person that can do that and I think that’s Donald Trump.

Despite who wins the GOP or Democratic nomination, Kachmarzinski wants to remind people that the only way to have your voice heard on election day, is to vote.

“You can’t sit home and think that something is going to come sweeping through to just fix things, or get the result you think you would like,” Kachmarzinski said. “The only way to fix things is by coming to the polls and casting your vote.

“Get out and vote.”

The Republican ticket is set to include a number of high-profile names. Only a handful of candidates have formally announced, including, former president Donald Trump and former governors Nikki Haley of South Carolina and Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas.

A number of big names are also expected to run next fall, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.