Olmsted County burn ban lifted

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County announced on Thursday that it has lifted the burn ban due to improved fire conditions.

The burn ban was implemented last Friday, Sept. 1.

RELATED: Holiday weekend impacted by burn ban

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, in consultation with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Forestry Division and Fire Chiefs in Olmsted County, removed the burn ban in Olmsted County effective at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.

Residents of Olmsted County that are considering campfires and recreational fires are encouraged to practice safeguards to ensure the spread of those fires does not happen.

Burn permit holders in Olmsted County are required to check the DNR website for current burn restrictions before igniting a fire, and can do so by clicking HERE.

Despite the burn ban being lifted, Olmsted County remains under extreme drought conditions with exceptional drought now being reported in parts of Mower and Freeborn County, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report released on Thursday.

RELATED: Exceptional drought conditions reported in parts of Minnesota; extreme drought expands in Iowa