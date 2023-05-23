Olmsted County becoming more diverse

(ABC 6 News) – Data presented to Rochester City Council shows, according to census data, from 2010 to 2020 those who are black, indigenous or people of color accounted for 9,300 more people in the county than white people.

That data may be skewed since census surveys don’t have a category for people who identify as Middle Eastern or North African.

Rochester was the third fastest growing city in Minnesota from 2010 to 2020. It’s also the only Greater Minnesota city in the top 10.

Census data shows by 2040 Minnesota will have the same amount of people who are under 18 and 65 and older.

Senior Demographer with the Minnesota State Demographic Center Megan Dayton told the council by then the state will have to have big discussions on whether to put more funding in elder care or education.